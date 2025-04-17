HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New BJP chief in a week, key meet held at PM's residence

New BJP chief in a week, key meet held at PM's residence

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2025 09:40 IST

An important meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party leadership was held on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the party's organisational elections, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santosh.

Discussions centred around the upcoming election for the BJP's national president.

According to party sources, the announcement regarding the election could be made within a week.

 

In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level.

Sources said that the names of new state BJP presidents for states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were discussed.

The party may announce around half a dozen state unit presidents in the next two to three days.

The organisational reshuffle is expected to have a significant impact on the BJP's electoral strategy ahead of upcoming polls.

"The election process for choosing the BJP's national president could begin any time after April 20," the party sources said.

The election for the national president was supposed to take place in January.

However, with April halfway through, it remains pending.

Party insiders believe that the delay is due to the careful selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organisation.

Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP national president since January 2020, had his term extended beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and proper preparation for the next leadership phase.

According to the BJP constitution, the term of the national president is generally three years, elected through consensus within the party.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
