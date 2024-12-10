'To ogle at...': Lalu's remark on Nitish's yatra stirs row

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's proposed statewide 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', saying it was to "ogle at women", triggering sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United.

IMAGE: RJD president Lalu Prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP and JDU leaders claimed that Prasad insulted women in the state with his comment.

"Aankh Sekne Jaa Rahe Hain Apna" was Prasad's quizzical reply, which used to be a Bihari slang, to berate Kumar when asked about the CM's plans to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

Criticising him, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "We knew Lalu ji is physically ill. But today he has shown that he has a sick mind."

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said the comment showed the veteran leader's mindset.

"Lalu Ji has insulted women by making such a remark against our chief minister. We don't give importance to what Lalu ji claimed," he said.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who had formerly served in Kumar's cabinet, voiced disgust over the remark of the RJD supremo, exclaiming "Chhi! Chhi! Chhi! (shame)"

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Singh said, "Only Lalu Prasad can say such bad things about Nitish Kumar. Lalu is a selfish man whose whole life has been tainted."

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, "Lalu ji you should show your eyes to the Congress. How dare you to speak about Nitish Kumar. The truth is that when you were in jail, your body was imprisoned in Hotwar jail and your mind was imprisoned in Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for cattle grazers).".

The CM is all set to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' from December 15 to review the progress of the government's 7-Resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women with an eye on next year's assembly polls.