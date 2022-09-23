News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » New 5-judge SC bench to hear Article 370 petitions after Dussehra

New 5-judge SC bench to hear Article 370 petitions after Dussehra

Source: PTI
September 23, 2022 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list after Dussehra vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Activists of various organisations in Bengaluru display placards during a protest against the government's move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu Kashmir. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat took note of the submissions of a counsel that the pleas were assured to be listed after the summer vacation but they could not be listed.

”We will certainly list that," the CJI said.

 

On April 25 this year, a bench headed by the then CJI N V Ramana, since retired, had agreed to consider listing after the summer vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370. 

The pleas were then mentioned by interveners Radha Kumar (academic and author) and Kapil Kak (retired officer of the Indian Air Force).

The apex court will have to re-constitute a five-judge bench to hear the pleas after Dussehra vacation as the ex-CJI Ramana and Justice R Subhash Reddy, who were part of the five-judge bench which had heard the pleas, have retired. 

Besides the two former judges, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, B R Gavai and Surya Kant were part of the bench which, on March 2, 2020, had declined to refer to a larger seven-judge bench the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split J-K into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- were referred to a Constitution bench headed by Justice Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

By abrogating Article 370, the central government had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

NGO People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and an intervenor had sought referring of the matter to a larger bench on grounds that two judgments of the apex court -- Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959, and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 -- which dealt with the issue of Article 370 conflicted each other and therefore, the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.

Disagreeing with the petitioners, the bench had said it was of the opinion that "there is no conflict between the judgments".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They are using a stick to beat the people of J&K'
'They are using a stick to beat the people of J&K'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
How Will History See Today's Supreme Court?
How Will History See Today's Supreme Court?
Video: Jaishankar recalls when PM asked 'Jaage ho?'
Video: Jaishankar recalls when PM asked 'Jaage ho?'
SC transfers all FIRs against Navika to Delhi police
SC transfers all FIRs against Navika to Delhi police
Chhattisgarh's temple for loyal dog draws CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh's temple for loyal dog draws CM Baghel
The one-over 'gamble' which cost England vs Pakistan
The one-over 'gamble' which cost England vs Pakistan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In Kashmir, Azad declares Article 370 not coming back

In Kashmir, Azad declares Article 370 not coming back

'Not even an increase of 100 'outsider' votes in J-K'

'Not even an increase of 100 'outsider' votes in J-K'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances