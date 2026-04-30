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Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J-K as part of Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 10:10 IST

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Nepal Airlines has issued an apology after a map shared on its social media channels incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, sparking outrage and prompting the airline to remove the post.

Nepal Airlines

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nepal Airlines on Facebook

Key Points

  • Nepal Airlines issued an apology for a map displaying Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.
  • The airline removed the controversial social media post following public criticism.
  • Nepal Airlines acknowledged significant cartographic inaccuracies in the map.
  • An internal review is underway to prevent future errors and maintain accuracy standards.
  • The airline reaffirmed its strong relationships with neighbouring countries.

Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a "network map".

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash. 

Nepal Airlines Issues Apology

"We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.

Internal Review Underway

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.

"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused," the airline added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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