Neha Singh Rathore Granted Anticipatory Bail in Social Media Post Case

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who faced charges over a social media post related to the Pahalgam terror attack, raising questions about freedom of expression and social media regulation in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @nehafolksinger/Twitter

Key Points The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case concerning a social media post about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rathore had been accused of inciting communal hatred and threatening national unity through her social media activity.

The Supreme Court's decision followed Rathore's cooperation with the investigation, including appearing before authorities and providing statements.

The case against Rathore was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The Allahabad High Court had previously rejected Rathore's plea for anticipatory bail, which led to her appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in a case filed against her over a social media post on last year's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar granted the relief to her after noting that she had appeared before the authorities and recorded her statements in connection with the case.

The top court asked her to continue cooperating in the investigation.

Rathore has challenged Allahabad High Court order of last year rejecting her plea for anticipatory bail in the case.

On January 7, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Rathore in a case filed against her over the social media post.

The said comments allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP in connection with the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top court had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case, and said no coercive steps shall be taken against her.

It had directed Rathore to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate in the probe.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on December 5 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the folk singer.

It had observed that Rathore had not cooperated with the investigation despite directions issued by an earlier bench that had dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

Details of the FIR Against Rathore

The FIR against Rathore was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on April 27, and the investigation is underway.

The FIR accused Rathore of targeting a particular religious community and threatening the unity of the country. She challenged the FIR filed against her by one Abhay Pratap Singh at the Hazratganj Police Station in the last week of April. Singh accused Rathore of having "repeatedly attempted to incite one community against another on religious grounds".

Rathore contended in her plea that she had been wrongfully implicated under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including promoting communal hatred, disturbing public peace, and endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

She also faces charges under the Information Technology Act.