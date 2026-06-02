Illegal building linked to NEET scam accused demolished

An illegal building allegedly linked to P V Kulkarni, the key suspect in the NEET paper leak case, has been ordered for demolition by civic authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, due to construction violations.

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Key Points Civic authorities in Beed ordered the demolition of a building allegedly linked to NEET paper leak kingpin P V Kulkarni.

The demolition was ordered due to violations of local construction regulations by the under-construction building.

P V Kulkarni, a retired professor, was arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

The CBI has arrested 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, leading to a re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Civic authorities in Maharashtra's Beed city ordered the demolition of an under-construction building allegedly linked to retired professor P V Kulkarni, the kingpin of the NEET paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.

The Beed Municipal Council ordered the removal of parts of the four-storey structure in the Shahunagar area over violations of local construction regulations.

NEET Paper Leak Investigation

Kulkarni, a native of Latur and domain expert in Chemistry, was part of the panel that set the NEET question paper for years. He was arrested from Pune in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak last month.

The civic body's chief officer Shailesh Fadse said the structure in the Shahunagar area was allegedly found to violate prescribed building regulations.

Following the discovery of the alleged irregularities, the municipal administration served a notice to the contractor and directed that the unauthorised portions of the structure be removed within the stipulated period, he said.

Demolition of Illegal Construction

After the deadline expired, authorities initiated demolition proceedings on Monday, the official said.

The contractor himself is razing the unauthorised portions under the supervision of municipal officials, he said.

"We had issued notices. We have received information that the owner has voluntarily removed the unauthorised construction. If an application for building permission is submitted in future, the existing status of the site will be physically verified, and permission will be granted only if it complies with the rules," Fadase said.

NEET Re-Examination Details

The CBI has arrested 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.