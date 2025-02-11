HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Need to demarcate rape from consensual relation gone sour: HC

Need to demarcate rape from consensual relation gone sour: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 01:52 IST

x

The Delhi high court on Monday granted bail to a man and said there should be distinction between rape and a consensual relationship going sour.

IMAGE: A view of the Delhi high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed while it was the duty of the legislature and the executive to enact and implement laws for safety and well-being of women in workforce, the court had a "onerous duty" to be a "watchdog" and prevent its abuse and misuse.

"In the present times, many a times close proximity at workplace results in consensual relationships which on turning sour, get reported as crimes, making it pertinent to be conscious of the distinction between the offence of rape and consensual sex between two adults," it said.

 

Acting on the man's bail plea, the court observed the case fell in the same genre in which the man and the woman developed "sexual proximity" in the same workplace, but after about a year, the relationship turned sour paving way for allegations of "force and rape".

The court saw no use in keeping the man, arrested in May 2024, behind bars for a long time.

The charges in the case were framed and the veracity of allegations should be tried during trial, which was likely going to take some time, it added.

The man claimed the parties dated each other for "quite a long time" and were "in deep love" with each other.

However, the relationship ended after the accused discovered the complainant was also dating someone else and out of vendetta, she filed a fabricated complaint, the plea claimed.

The police opposed the bail plea saying the allegations were serious in nature.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

Delhi Neena Bansal Krishna

RELATED STORIES

Non-consensual sex with minor wife is rape: HC
Non-consensual sex with minor wife is rape: HC
Nod for sex doesn't mean filming private moments: HC
Nod for sex doesn't mean filming private moments: HC
SC's 3-judge bench to hear pleas on marital rape
SC's 3-judge bench to hear pleas on marital rape
SC brings marital rape, singles under abortion law
SC brings marital rape, singles under abortion law
Rape victims' testimony not confidence-inspiring: HC
Rape victims' testimony not confidence-inspiring: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maha Kumbh: 7 Must-Visit Towns Near Prayagraj

webstory image 2

9 Mouthwatering Chocolate Recipes For Valentine's Day

webstory image 3

Is The Budget-Friendly iPhone SE 4 Launching Tomorrow?

VIDEOS

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage4:20

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage

PM Modi lands in Paris, receives Guard of Honour 4:00

PM Modi lands in Paris, receives Guard of Honour

Watch: Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in action in Bengaluru9:01

Watch: Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in action in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD