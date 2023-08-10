News
Rediff.com  » News » NDA ally to back Oppn's no-trust motion in Parliament

NDA ally to back Oppn's no-trust motion in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 10, 2023 11:30 IST
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, a partner of the National Democratci Alliance, will back the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during a discussion on the no confidence motion. Photograph: SansadTV

Lalrosanga told PTI that he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's "failure to handle" the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

"I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation," he said.

The MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur, he said.

 

Lalrosanga said he discussed the issue with party president Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, and other leaders and they agreed to back the no-confidence motion.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, and a member of the NDA at the Centre.

MNF Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, who has been vocal on the Manipur issue, also told PTI that he will continue to raise his voice in Parliament against the government's handling of the situation.

The voting on the motion in Lok Sabha is likely to be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his reply on it, Lalrosanga said.

The fate of the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the united opposition is clear as the BJP-led NDA has the support of a majority members in Lok Sabha.

This is the second time that PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
