NCW Calls For Complete Parole Ban For Rape Convicts

The National Commission for Women is pushing for a complete ban on parole for convicts in rape and sexual assault cases, aiming to strengthen protections for women and children.

Key Points NCW to recommend a complete parole ban for convicts in rape and aggravated sexual assault cases.

The commission seeks systemic reforms to strengthen the justice delivery mechanism for crimes against women and children.

NCW recommends the establishment of special fast-track trial courts for swift disposal of cases.

Stricter surveillance and preventive monitoring of habitual offenders under the POCSO Act is needed.

The commission emphasises a victim-centric approach and heightened accountability among police officials.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will soon submit recommendations to the Centre seeking a complete ban on parole for convicts in rape, aggravated sexual assault, and other serious offences against women and children, commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of the recent sexual assault case reported from Nasrapur in Maharashtra's Pune district, with the commission expressing serious concern over the existing parole framework governing convicts involved in heinous crimes against women and children.

Strengthening Justice for Women and Children

Rahatkar said the commission would also recommend comprehensive systemic reforms to strengthen the justice delivery mechanism in cases involving crimes against women and children.

"The protection, dignity, and security of women and children must remain paramount," she said.

Key Recommendations for Fast-Track Trials

According to the NCW, the recommendations would include the speedy establishment of special fast-track trial courts for the swift disposal of such cases, improved coordination during investigations and trials through dedicated legal and subject experts, and a time-bound mechanism for evidence examination, witness statement recording, and completion of investigations.

Monitoring Repeat Offenders

Rahatkar also stressed the need for stricter surveillance and preventive monitoring of habitual offenders and repeat accused booked under the POCSO Act and other sexual offence laws.

The commission said it has recommended that state police authorities maintain continuous surveillance on repeat offenders and take preventive measures, including obtaining bonds for good conduct wherever permissible under law.

"Local police stations should also regularly monitor such individuals and submit periodic reports to senior authorities," it added.

Prioritising Victim Support and Rehabilitation

The NCW chief underlined the importance of heightened accountability among senior police officials and of adopting a victim-centric, sensitive approach at every stage of the justice delivery process.

The commission said that all concerned departments must ensure swift, effective, and accountable mechanisms that prioritise the dignity, safety, and rehabilitation of survivors.

The proposed recommendations may also include amendments to prison and parole rules to classify rape, aggravated sexual assault, repeat sexual offences, and serious POCSO offences as categories ineligible for parole or temporary release.

Additional safeguards such as mandatory risk assessment, stronger police verification, electronic monitoring, and consultation with survivors or their families before granting temporary release may also be recommended, the commission added.