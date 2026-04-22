NCW Submits Recommendations For Acid Attack Victim Support

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has proposed a comprehensive framework to support acid attack survivors in India, focusing on enhanced medical care, legal justice, and rehabilitation.

Key Points The NCW recommends a survivor-centric framework addressing medical care, legal justice, rehabilitation, financial security, and socio-economic inclusion for acid attack victims.

The commission advocates for mandatory Golden Hour Protocol implementation, ensuring immediate medical intervention within the first 60 minutes after an acid attack.

NCW proposes free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries and assistive devices, along with dedicated acid-attack cells in hospitals.

The recommendations include fast-track investigation and trial mechanisms, uniform compensation frameworks, and accessible livelihood models for survivors.

NCW suggests strict control and licensing of acid sales, amendments to the Poison Act, and community monitoring for early prevention of acid attacks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday said it has submitted a detailed set of recommendations to multiple central ministries, outlining a survivor-centric framework to strengthen care, justice and rehabilitation for acid-attack victims.

Key Recommendations for Medical Care

The recommendations, based on a roundtable consultation titled "Navjeevan: A Consultation on Care, Justice and Dignity for Acid Attack Survivors" held on January 16, have been sent to the ministries of home affairs, health and family welfare, women and child development and social justice and empowerment.

According to the commission, the recommendations present a holistic, survivor-centric framework addressing medical care, legal justice, rehabilitation, financial security and long-term socio-economic inclusion for acid-attack victims across the country.

The NCW said the mandatory Golden Hour Protocol should be notified and uniformly implemented across all government and private hospitals, along with compulsory training and certification on acid-attack management for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, primary health centres (PHCs) and emergency responders.

The Golden Hour Protocol refers to the first 60 minutes after an acid attack, when immediate medical intervention can reduce tissue damage and improve survival and recovery outcomes.

The NCW has recommended free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries, ophthalmic care, dental care and assistive devices, customised Ayushman Bharat packages covering repeated and staged reconstructive surgeries, and the establishment of district-level centres of excellence for burn care and rehabilitation.

It has also suggested dedicated acid-attack cells in hospitals for case coordination, follow-up and survivor navigation, tele-medicine and weekly tele-consultation services for long-term medical support, and a mandatory display of free treatment information for acid-attack survivors in all hospitals.

Psycho-Social Support and Legal Justice

On psycho-social support and mental health, the NCW has recommended family counselling and caregiver assistance, trauma-informed counselling services at district and state levels with trained psychologists, long-term continuous counselling and group therapy and peer-support programmes.

It has also called for a mandatory sensitisation training for police, the judiciary, prosecutors, medical staff and NGOs, community-sensitisation programmes and the integration of psycho-social rehabilitation into all survivor welfare schemes.

For legal and justice delivery, the commission has recommended fast-track investigation and trial mechanisms with fixed timelines, a reversal of the burden of proof in acid-attack prosecutions, appointing dedicated legal officers at the district level and simplified procedures for FIR registration, including mandatory Zero FIRs.

It has further suggested strict action on stalking complaints as a preventive measure, uniform survivor-centric probe standards and evidence protocols, stringent punishment as a deterrent and expedited passage of the Victims of Acid Attacks Bill, 2022.

Financial Security and Social Inclusion

On compensation and financial security, the NCW has recommended a uniform national compensation framework, time-bound disbursal of compensation with interim relief within seven to 15 days and direct online transfer linked with FIR registration.

It has also suggested enhanced compensation linked to severity, monthly pension schemes, portability of benefits irrespective of marriage or migration, inclusion of forced acid ingestion cases within compensation schemes and an online grievance-redressal system.

The NCW has recommended accessible livelihood models, including work-from-home and assisted technology kits, skill development and digital-literacy programmes, wage-subsidy models through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), workplace accessibility and sensitivity training, and incentives for corporates employing acid-attack survivors.

It has also called for support under Startup India and entrepreneurship schemes, education support, including scholarships and fee waivers, and gender-neutral livelihood and compensation policies.

Governance, Prevention, and Digital Systems

On social inclusion, the NCW has suggested national awareness campaigns to reduce stigma, the inclusion of survivor narratives in public education and media guidelines, respectful terminology and promoting survivor-led organisations.

The commission has further recommended explicit recognition of acid-attack survivors under the RPwD Act, 2016, issuance of disability certificates using inclusive terminology, a separate Unique Disability Identity (UDID) category and automatic linkage of disability status with welfare benefits.

On governance, it has suggested creating state and district-level coordination cells, designating nodal officers, regular inter-ministerial reviews, accountability mechanisms, utilisation of CSR funds and circulation of standard operating procedures.

For regulation and prevention, the NCW has recommended strict control and licensing of acid sale, periodic audits, a clear distinction between industrial and other uses, amendments to the Poison Act, 1919, and mandatory record-keeping by vendors.

It has also proposed community and police monitoring mechanisms for early prevention.

On digital systems, the NCW has recommended a national acid attack case-tracking registry, integration of online FIR systems with compensation triggers, real-time digital monitoring dashboards, disaggregated data collection and periodic public reporting.

It has urged the ministries to take expeditious action on these recommendations to ensure timely care, access to justice and long-term rehabilitation for acid-attack survivors.

Acid attacks are a serious crime in India, often stemming from dowry disputes, land conflicts, or rejection of marriage proposals. The Supreme Court has previously issued guidelines on regulating the sale of acid and providing compensation to victims. Implementation of these guidelines has been inconsistent across states, highlighting the need for a more uniform and effective approach.