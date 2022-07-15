News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCP's 'bowing before Gujarat' swipe at Shinde over bullet train

NCP's 'bowing before Gujarat' swipe at Shinde over bullet train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 15, 2022 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the clearances given to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, saying he should focus more on issues concerning the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Shinde had given all the clearances to expedite the project, which the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, had put on the back burner.

The NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The illegal government of Eknath Shinde has expeditiously given clearances to the bullet train project".

 

Thane district, which Shinde represents, is the most urbanised district in the state, with the largest number or municipal corporations, he said.

"Shinde should focus more on issues concerning the state and Thane district to resolve the urban problems it faces, instead of bowing before neighbouring Gujarat," Tapase alleged.

The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1,10,000 crore, of which Rs 88,000 crore are being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Over 70 per cent land required in Maharashtra for the project has been acquired in Thane and Palghar districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why I support Modi's bullet train
Why I support Modi's bullet train
'The bullet train can be Modi's legacy'
'The bullet train can be Modi's legacy'
Why train travel will never be the same again
Why train travel will never be the same again
Fadnavis meets Raj ahead of Maha cabinet expansion
Fadnavis meets Raj ahead of Maha cabinet expansion
Singapore Open: Sindhu wins thriller, makes semis
Singapore Open: Sindhu wins thriller, makes semis
Start-ups trump traditional firms in value creation
Start-ups trump traditional firms in value creation
Amounts to killing foetus, won't allow abortion: HC
Amounts to killing foetus, won't allow abortion: HC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Why the bullet train makes sense for India

Why the bullet train makes sense for India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances