News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCERT suggests Ramayana, Mahabharata in school textbooks

NCERT suggests Ramayana, Mahabharata in school textbooks

By Vishu Adhana
November 21, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata should be taught in schools as part of the history curriculum under India's 'classical period', a high-level National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel has recommended.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The panel has also recommended that the Preamble of the Constitution be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages, the committee's chairman, Prof C I Issac told ANI over phone.

The Social Science Committee of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) set up to revise the social sciences curriculum for schools, has made several proposals including the introduction of the Indian knowledge system, the Vedas and Ayurveda in textbooks.

The suggestions have been part of the final position paper on social sciences, which is a key perspective document that helps in the development of new NCERT textbooks on the subject. The proposal has yet to get a final nod from NCERT.

"The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India," Issac, a retired history professor, said.

 

"Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics -- Ramayana and Mahabharata -- be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic," said Isaac.

The panel has also proposed that textbooks should give space to all dynasties that ruled India instead of just one or two.

Isaac informed that the panel has suggested that the book contain information about victories and heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.

"The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can get confidence," he said.

"We have also suggested that the Preamble should be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages," he added

The panel has also proposed that the name Bharat should replace the word India in textbooks.

On this, NCERT had last month, said the process of syllabus development was still ongoing.

"It is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the concerned issue," the NCERT said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Vishu Adhana
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
'India is only a 150-year-old name'
'India is only a 150-year-old name'
India's Discoveries Haven't Received Attention...
India's Discoveries Haven't Received Attention...
Drop our names as NCERT advisors: Palshikar, Yadav
Drop our names as NCERT advisors: Palshikar, Yadav
Like What Ektaa Wore To The Emmys?
Like What Ektaa Wore To The Emmys?
The Crown Has Lost Its Way
The Crown Has Lost Its Way
Recipe: Manasi's Dates And Walnut Eggless Cake
Recipe: Manasi's Dates And Walnut Eggless Cake
Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans
Gandhigiri To Recover Bad Loans
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in books: NCERT panel

Replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in books: NCERT panel

'For 1,400 years India led the world in science'

'For 1,400 years India led the world in science'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances