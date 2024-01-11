News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NC president Farooq Abdullah skips ED appearance

NC president Farooq Abdullah skips ED appearance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 11, 2024 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said.

IMAGE: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 86-year-old politician was called by the central agency at its Srinagar office in connection with an ED investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

 

"I am not going today," Abdullah told PTI over the phone from his residence. He did not give any reasons before hanging up.

It was not immediately known if the agency issued him a fresh date.

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by the ED in the JKCA case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This Govt Official Wants Nirmalaji Dismissed
This Govt Official Wants Nirmalaji Dismissed
Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe
Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
'Need to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations'
'Need to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations'
T20s an exhibition, Test cricket an examination: Lloyd
T20s an exhibition, Test cricket an examination: Lloyd
Net direct tax collection grows 19% so far in FY24
Net direct tax collection grows 19% so far in FY24
Close shave for Mehbooba as car meets with accident
Close shave for Mehbooba as car meets with accident
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You

Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances