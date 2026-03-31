Chhattisgarh Declares Naxalism 'Completely Eliminated' Ahead of Deadline

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma declares the state free of armed Naxalites, highlighting the government's strategic approach and rehabilitation efforts in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh claims to have completely eliminated armed Naxal cadres by the Centre's deadline, with remaining members expected to surrender.

The success is attributed to a clear deadline, technology-driven intelligence, and precise security force operations.

Over 3,000 Naxalites have surrendered in the past two years, with more than 2,000 arrested and over 500 neutralised.

Security camps in Bastar will remain for now to build public confidence and will gradually be converted into public infrastructure.

The state government is considering incentives for companies that employ rehabilitated Naxals and may share lists of surrendered cadres with industries.

As the Centre's deadline to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism ends on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said armed Naxals in the state have been "completely eliminated", with a handful of remaining cadres expected to surrender soon.

Setting a clear deadline two years ago to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026, coupled with technology-driven intelligence and precise security force operations, proved to be a turning point in the decisive fight against the decades-old insurgency, Sharma told PTI in an interview on Monday evening.

Calling it the "biggest achievement" of the past two years, he credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for ensuring the writ of the Constitution extends to every corner of the state, including Bastar.

The entire armed cadre in Chhattisgarh has been dismantled. The last remaining 15 to 20 individuals are in the process of rehabilitation, said Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"By the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2026, armed cadres of the Naxal organisation across Chhattisgarh have been completely eliminated. As of now, no armed cadres remain anywhere in the state," he said.

"You simply have to make it through this night...the Naxalite organisation in Chhattisgarh has effectively been wiped out," he added.

The (anti-Naxal) operations have been so accurate that security personnel did not suffer even a scratch, while several Naxalites were neutralised, he claimed.

"I believe that the greatest achievement of our Chhattisgarh government over these past two years has been the containment of Naxalism. This also stands as the most significant accomplishment of PM Modi ji's administration during this same two-year period," he said.

Over the past two years, more than 3,000 Naxalites, including Maoist central committee (CC) members and cadres at various levels, have surrendered.

More than 2,000 Naxalites have been arrested, while over 500 have been neutralised in encounters in the state, which saw an intense counter-insurgency operation in the Bastar region, once considered a Naxal hotbed.

Security and Infrastructure Plans for Bastar

Referring to security deployment in Bastar, Sharma said the police camps will continue for now as public confidence takes time to build.

"It is a fact that the entire cadre has been eliminated, but it will take time for people to accept it fully," he said, adding that precautionary arrangements will remain in place.

Around 400 security camps in interior areas will gradually be converted into infrastructure such as police stations, schools, hospitals or panchayat buildings, Sharma stated.

Notably, Sharma said in the state assembly earlier this month that most paramilitary forces deployed in Bastar are likely to be withdrawn by March 31, 2027.

Slamming senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Sharma said, "The former CM said (in the recent budget session of the assembly) that 'March 31 has arrived, let's celebrate'. Let me tell you. This is not New Year's Eve. You must understand that this is a grave matter."

If the entire Naxalite network has been dismantled, then this constitutes a monumental accomplishment. It is a major achievement for the Centre, and certainly, an equally significant triumph for the state government. After all, at one point, 80 per cent of the Naxalite activity in the entire country was concentrated right here in Chhattisgarh, the deputy CM noted.

Telangana's Approach to Naxalism

Asked if Congress-ruled Telangana had gone soft on Naxalism compared to Chhattisgarh, Sharma said he did not believe so.

"I don't think that is the case. I have not found anything like that. Telangana has done tremendous work. Many politburo members, central committee members (of Maoists) and others have surrendered there," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced March 31, 2026, as the deadline for Maoist cadres to return to the mainstream. "I do not think Telangana has shown any softness towards Maoists," he added.

Rehabilitation and Future Prospects

On whether cases against surrendered Naxals would be withdrawn, Sharma said the decision will be taken at the national level.

"We will have to consider all these aspects, as they have surrendered, laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream. Any decision must be taken at the national level," he said.

The state's industrial policy includes provisions to incentivise companies that employ rehabilitated Naxals, Sharma noted, adding the government may share lists of surrendered cadres with industries.

On the possibility of surrendered Naxals entering politics, he said the Constitution grants freedom to all citizens.

"If they abide by the Constitution, they are free to approach the people in a democratic manner. But violence cannot be justified," he asserted.