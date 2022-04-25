News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nawaz Sharif gets new passport to return to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif gets new passport to return to Pakistan

Source: PTI
April 25, 2022 21:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a passport to return to his home country from the UK where he was seeking treatment, a media report said on Monday.

The 72-year-old three-time premier, against whom several corruption cases were launched by the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, had left for London in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

 

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that he has been issued a passport by the new government headed by his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The nature of the passport is ”ordinary” and it was made in the ”urgent” category, Geo News reported.

Sharif, who is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, last week met Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in London and discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

The PPP and the PML-N -- the two main political parties -- have been alternatively in power when the military was not ruling the country.

The powerful Army has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence.

Sharif, before flying to the UK in 2019, had given an undertaking to the Lahore high court to return to Pakistan, citing his record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
Good ties with India not possible until...: New Pak PM
Good ties with India not possible until...: New Pak PM
Sharif to drive China's economic corridor, says PML-N
Sharif to drive China's economic corridor, says PML-N
South Delhi anti-encroachment drive eyes Shaheen Bagh
South Delhi anti-encroachment drive eyes Shaheen Bagh
HDFC Bank to launch slew of digital initiatives
HDFC Bank to launch slew of digital initiatives
Air India told to repair shabby interiors
Air India told to repair shabby interiors
HC to Ranas: Great power brings great responsibility
HC to Ranas: Great power brings great responsibility
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nawaz Sharif to face law after return to Pak: PML-N

Nawaz Sharif to face law after return to Pak: PML-N

Nawaz to return to Pak after Eid: PML-N leader

Nawaz to return to Pak after Eid: PML-N leader

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances