National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says Modi

National Voters' Day: Voter is India's Bhagya Vidhata, says Modi

January 25, 2026
January 25, 2026 10:53 IST

Modi urged the youngsters to celebrate when they or a person around them becomes a voter for the first time.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela through a virtual conference, in New Delhi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The PM described voters as the decider of the destiny of India's development journey
  • Modi complimented all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen democratic processes
  • National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.

In a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, he described voters as the decider of the destiny (bhagya vidhata) of India's development journey.

"To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future," the prime minister said.

 

"The voter is the Bhagya Vidhata of our development journey. That indelible ink on a finger is a badge of honour that ensures our democracy remains vibrant and purposeful," Modi said.

National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

"Many youngsters among your friends or relatives may be first-time voters. This is a moment of great significance for them. Our first-time voters should be welcomed into democracy as individuals who hold the power to transform the destiny of our country," he said.

The prime minister said the MY-Bharat volunteers belong to a generation that does not wait for things to happen but actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit.

"You can spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter," he said.

He complimented all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen democratic processes.

"Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future," Modi said.

"Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said.

He said often people describe India as the world's largest democracy, but at the same time, it is also the Mother of Democracy, with a history of democratic values stretching back through the centuries.

"At home and in our residential societies, we can celebrate the same by sharing sweets. Our schools and colleges have a vital role to play as nurseries of democratic values," he said.

"I encourage them to celebrate this milestone of youth becoming first-time voters, perhaps through ceremonies that recognise students reaching voting age and make them feel truly special as they step into this new responsibility," the prime minister said.

He said the people's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live high in the Himalayas, in the islands of Andaman and Nicobar, in deserts or in dense forests, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard.

"This commitment to democratic ideals will motivate us for times to come," Modi said.

"I also want to emphasise that the participation of our Nari Shakti, especially young women, is crucial for an inclusive democracy. Their awareness and active involvement have strengthened the foundations of Bharat," the prime minister said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
