Naravane memoir row: Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin

Delhi Police are investigating the alleged leak of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny.



IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi holds former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's book Four Stars of Destiny at the Parliament premises during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points A notice has been issued to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications regarding the book's circulation.

The investigation was triggered by reports of the manuscript being illegally disseminated before its official publication.

An FIR has been registered, and the matter is currently under investigation by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished book of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.

According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through the notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses.

"Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said.

Investigation into the Manuscript Leak

The move comes in the wake of reports that the manuscript of Naravane's memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', may have been illegally circulated in digital and other formats prior to its publication.

Police said allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript had led to the registration of an FIR and added that the matter was under investigation.