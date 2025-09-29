'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over India's Asia Cup win

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday took a swipe at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition party seems to have gone into a "comatose state" after India's stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

IMAGE: India won its record ninth Asia Cup title after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

The Congress leaders seem to be more pained by Pakistan's defeat, and it is just like Operation Sindoor when they "couldn't bring themselves to congratulate the Indian Army for its stupendous strikes", the ruling party said.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday, clinching its record ninth Asia Cup title.

"Not even a single social media post from the Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X.

It seems India's stunning win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final has left Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress in a comatose state, he said.

Malviya further alleged, "Just like after Operation Sindoor, when they couldn't bring themselves to congratulate the Indian Army for its stupendous strikes, they now appear to be waiting for permission from Mohsin Naqvi and their other handlers in Pakistan before joining the nation in celebrating the Indian cricket team's success."

"Once again, Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress find themselves on the same side of the divide," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield but when the prime minister has done so, he needs to learn from the Indian cricket team that "good captains do not announce a ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire" when victory is within reach.

Modi on Sunday likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor and said the outcome was the same as India won.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same -- India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he said in a post on X.

Tagging the post, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Prime Minister ji, first of all, it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield."

"Secondly, if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good captains do not announce a ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire," he said in a post in Hindi, in an apparent reference to the Congress's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre halted Operation Sindoor under pressure from US President Donald Tump.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sakpal, speaking in Nagpur, slammed the prime minister's remarks.

"It is not the first time India has won the Asia Cup. We are proud of our team's win, but the prime minister has a policy of polarising everything, whether it is air, water, or even sport."

He alleged that the prime minister "does not maintain the dignity of the nation", which "one can make out from his statements on such celebratory occasions."

Echoing this criticism, senior Congress leader Naseem Khan accused the BJP of politicising every issue and said India should not have played against Pakistan.

"The way the neighbouring country treated our citizens in recent days, they have wiped off our women's 'sindoor', at least we should not have played with them...

"The Indian team has always performed with dedication and brought honour to the country... Not everything should be politicised; the BJP has this habit of politicising every issue," Khan said.

The Maharashtra BJP media chief, Navnath Ban, rejected the charges. For the prime minister, the nation comes first, while for the Congress, "Pakistan comes first", he said.

Ban said that the Congress did not appear happy with India's victory and seemed more "pained by Pakistan's defeat."

Defending the prime minister's analogy, he said, "Operation Sindoor is a symbol of India's confidence and a fitting response to terrorists."

The BJP leader argued that PM Modi had effectively linked the "valour of soldiers and the achievements of sportspersons," terming it a symbol of a 'New India.'

"India always plays with a sportsman spirit, but wins with strength and honesty," Ban said.

He also alleged that Congress leaders feel "uneasy" at India's victories, claiming that their "DNA leans towards Pakistan".