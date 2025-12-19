HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Naqab Row: Iltija Mufti Wants FIR Against Nitish

Naqab Row: Iltija Mufti Wants FIR Against Nitish

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: December 19, 2025 18:15 IST

Iltija Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader, filed a police complaint in Srinagar seeking a first information report against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a widely circulated video showing him removing a woman doctor's naqab at an official event in Patna.

Calling the act indecent and humiliating, Iltija Mufti said it violated women's dignity and emboldened attacks on Muslim women nationwide.

She criticised the lack of police action and accused Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of condoning the incident, demanding uniform application of the law regardless of political power.

 

IMAGE: Peoples Democratic Party leaders and workers protest against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Srinagar, December 19, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

 

IMAGE: Iltija Mufti showing the police complaint against Nitish Kumar outside the police station in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Iltija Mufti addresses the media outside the police station in Srinagar.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
