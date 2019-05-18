Naidu steps up efforts for 3rd Front, meets opposition leaders

May 18, 2019 19:35 IST

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A day before the last phase of polling, leaders of opposition parties have stepped up efforts to cobble up a coalition for formation of the next government, with Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu meeting Congress, Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party and other leaders in New Delhi.

Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed with him the possibilities of all opposition parties uniting and forging a joint opposition alliance.

IMAGE: Naidu leaves after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also met CPI leader G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja over breakfast, asking them to 'come together'.

Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

IMAGE: AP CM with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Photograph: Kind courtesy @yadavakhilesh/Twitter

The TDP chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Naidu also met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi President president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow in the evening.

IMAGE: After meeting Akhilesh, Naidu went to meet BSP chief Mayawati. BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra is also seen. Photograph: ANI

"Naidu reportedly told all the leaders that we all should come together and put our act together," in forming the next government by keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party out, a source said.

Sources said Naidu also told Gandhi to have a strategy ready, in case the National Democratic Alliance falls short of the majority mark and still stakes claim to form the government.

Naidu's TDP had been a part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.

IMAGE: Naidu meets Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav. Photograph: PTI Photo

On Friday, Naidu had said that not only the Telangana Rashtra Samiti but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

Opposition parties are pitching for a joint anti-BJP front to steer the next government.

Hectic deliberations between various opposition leaders are likely to stepped up before the Lok Sabha results are announced on May 23.

IMAGE: Naidu with CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Photograph: PTI Photo

Amid the efforts to bring all non-NDA parties together, Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy urged Congress and his party members not to give controversial statements against each other.

'We are on the verge of formation of a new government at the Centre.At this juncture where all efforts are being made to form a non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners may mar such efforts,' he tweeted.

IMAGE: The TDP chief meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: PTI Photo

'Hence, my humble request to the leaders of both the parties is to restrain from making contradictory- controversial statements in public and to support the cause,' Kumaraswamy said.

However, former prime minister and JD-S leader H D Deve Gowda said they are all together and with the Congress in forming the next government.

There has been a war of words between the Congress and its alliance partners JD-S in Karanataka for some time now.