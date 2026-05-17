Naidu Focuses On Quantum Tech For Andhra Pradesh's Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu champions the state's burgeoning quantum technologies ecosystem on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, underscoring the critical role of secure digital infrastructure.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Chandrababu Naidu highlights the importance of secure communications and cyber resilience for national progress.

Amaravati Quantum Valley is advancing towards a world-class quantum ecosystem through innovation and research.

A Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed will be established in Amaravati to support research and testing of quantum communication technologies.

The initiative reinforces Andhra Pradesh's commitment to Make in India technologies and secure digital infrastructure.

The project aims to create opportunities for students, researchers, and startups in developing future technologies.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday greeted scientists, researchers and students on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day while highlighting the state's growing quantum technologies ecosystem.

Quantum Valley's Role in Secure Communications

The chief minister said the occasion underscored the importance of secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience for the future of nations.

"Today is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. It reminds us that secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience are critical to the future of nations. Amaravati Quantum Valley is taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Advancing Quantum Technology in Andhra Pradesh

The chief minister noted that Amaravati Quantum Valley was taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development following the launch of Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14.

He said a private college in Amaravati, in partnership with C-DOT, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and Amaravati Quantum Valley, would establish a first-of-its-kind Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed for communications and cyberspace.

Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed

Naidu said the facility would support research and testing of quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure and next-generation cyber defence solutions.

The chief minister further said that the initiative reinforced Andhra Pradesh's commitment to Make in India technologies, secure digital infrastructure and positioning Amaravati as a leading hub for frontier technologies, advanced manufacturing and deep-tech innovation.

He added that the initiative would create opportunities for students, researchers, startups and young innovators from Andhra Pradesh to participate in developing future technologies.