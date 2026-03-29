PM Modi Highlights Nagaland's Morung System for Holistic Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commends Nagaland's Morung learning system for its unique approach to education, blending cultural preservation with modern subjects like mathematics and science, while also highlighting the Chizami village's efforts in preserving traditional seeds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi praised Nagaland's Morung system, a community-based education model that integrates traditional knowledge with modern learning.

The Morung system fosters interest in mathematics and science through traditional methods like storytelling, folk songs, and games.

Women in Chizami village, Nagaland, are preserving over 150 varieties of traditional seeds in a community seed bank.

Modi highlighted the importance of traditional knowledge and community efforts in addressing challenges like climate change.

Nagaland's approach balances preserving tribal traditions with embracing a modern outlook on education and sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the traditional Morung learning system of Nagaland, and said that through this custom, interest in subjects like mathematics and science can be instilled in children.

The Morung system in Nagaland is a traditional community-based education model, often called a bachelor's dormitory, acting as a centre for social, cultural, and life-skills learning.

In his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said the Naga community is making an effort to preserve the past and prepare for the future through education.

The people of this community deeply respect their tribal traditions, while also maintaining a modern approach, he said.

The Morung System Explained

The prime minister said the Naga tribes had a traditional system of Morung learning, in which elders would share traditional knowledge, history, and life skills with the youth through their experiences.

"Over time, this system has evolved into the Morung concept of education. Through this system, interest in children in subjects like mathematics and science is instilled," he said.

Modi said that through this system, elders in the community teach them life skills through stories, folk songs and traditional games.

"In this way, our Nagaland is advancing children's education while preserving its cultural heritage. If you learn about such efforts in your area, please share them with me," he added.

Community Efforts in Chizami Village

The prime minister also shared a very inspiring effort that has come forth from the Chizami village in Nagaland.

He said the women of the village are collectively preserving more than 150 varieties of traditional seeds, and these seeds are being preserved in a community seed bank, run by the village women themselves.

These include rice, millet, maize, pulses, vegetables, and a variety of herbs, and this is an effort that preserves knowledge, keeps traditions alive, and lays a strong foundation for future generations, Modi said.

"Today, when the world is facing challenges like climate change, such efforts show us that solutions are not always far away. Sometimes, our own traditional knowledge and community efforts offer us the strongest path forward," he said.