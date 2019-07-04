News
Rediff.com  » News » My speech came from heart: TMC MP on plagiarism charge

My speech came from heart: TMC MP on plagiarism charge

July 04, 2019 09:09 IST

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, whose maiden speech in the Parliament on "seven signs of fascism" went viral last week, has expressed dismay over the plagiarism charges levelled against her and blamed the BJP's "troll army" for the accusation.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

"Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one's source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism," Moitra said in a statement. "I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them."

 

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on "12 early warning signs of fascism", which referred to the United States and President Donald Trump.

The first-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar said the article quoted from the same poster that she had referred to in her speech.

"My speech came from the heart and every Indian who has shared it did so from their heart. The hits were organic, not BOT controlled. I repeat.... 'Bandhney mujhey tu aaya hai. Zanjeer badi kya laya hai' (you have come to chain me, are your shackles enough)?" Moitra said.

The 42-year-old, who is a former investment banker, trended on social media after her speech on June 25 during a debate on the president's address.

