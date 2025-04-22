My kids have developed rapport with 2 world leaders, Trump and Modi: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday sought to describe the evolving US-India relationship as a family-like bond that transcends diplomacy, highlighting how his children have become fond of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their trip to India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Vice President JD Vance and his children Ewan and Vivek at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, April 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vance said he was overwhelmed by Modi's hospitality last night and that the children liked him.

Modi hosted Vance and his family over dinner at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence Monday.

Delivering a speech on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre here Tuesday, Vance shared a heartfelt account of his family's experience, revealing the significance of personal connections in strengthening bilateral ties.

He said his three kids -- sons Ewan, Vivek and daughter Mirabel -- have developed rapport with two world leaders - President Donald Trump and Modi.

"My 7-year-old and 5-year-old sons and three-year-old baby girl Mirabel are interesting that they have really been attached themselves to, they have really liked, I should say they have only built rapport with two world leaders - the first of course is President Trump because he has certain energies. PM Modi has the exact same thing. Our kids liked him. I think it's a great foundation for the future of our relationship," he said.

In a lighter vein, he also said his wife Usha Vance turned out to be a celebrity in India, bigger than him. He said this is the first time he is visiting the birthplace of his wife's parents in India.

"I am so grateful for Modi's hospitality and reception on my first trip to India. It is my first time visiting the birthplace of my wife's parents. She turns out to be a big celebrity in India, I think more so than her husband," Vance said while pointing to his wife sitting in the front row in the auditorium.

Describing last night's meeting he and his family members had with Modi, he said that he felt amazed.

"Last night PM Modi welcomed me, Usha and our three small children at his beautiful home. I was amazed by the ancient beauty of the architecture of India, by the richness of India's history and traditions but also by India's focus on the future. Appreciation for history and tradition, and focus on future is something that animates this country in 2025," he said.

"Yesterday we had dinner at PM's house. The food was so good and the PM was so kind to our three children. Ewan came to me and said Dad, May be I can live in India. But I think after 90 minutes in Jaipur's sun today at the great palace he suggested that may be we should move to England," Vance said.

He said it was not the first time Modi had shown gestures for his kids. He recalled how the prime minister wished his son Vivek a happy birthday and even brought him a gift in Paris.

Vance said that during the AI Summit, Modi figured out that Vivek was turning five.

"It was a huge international conference. He took the time and stopped by where I was staying to wish our second son Vivek a happy birthday and even brought him a gift. Usha and I were genuinely touched by his graciousness and we were impressed by his warmth when we arrived in India," he said.

Last night, Vance's children were seen walking hand-in-hand with Modi on one side and their father on the other. They also toured the prime minister's residence and were seen relaxing on the couch and playing while their father engaged in conversation with Modi.

The Vance couple and their children arrived in Jaipur late night and they visited Amber fort palace in Jaipur this morning.