My father should have quit BJP long back: Sonakshi

Last updated on: March 30, 2019 13:05 IST

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with her father Shatrughan Sinha. Photograph: Courtesy aslisona/Instagram

A day after actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha met Rahul Gandhi and is likely to join the Congress party, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha on Friday said he should have "moved on" from the Bharatiya Janata Party long ago as he did not get the respect he deserved.

Sonakshi said joining the Congress is her father's choice and she believes the veteran actor will be able to do good work with the party.

"It's his choice. If you aren't happy at a place with the way things are going, you should definitely change it. Which he did. I hope with his new association with the Congress, he will be able to do a lot more good work and not feel suppressed," Sonakshi told reporters on the sidelines of the HT Most Stylish Awards.

The actress said it was high time that her father left the BJP.

"Being such a senior leader and having such a vast knowledge, being a member of the party from the beginning, from the time of Jayaprakash Narayanji, Atalji, L K Advaniji, my father has a lot of respect within the party," Sonakshi said.

"I feel like those leaders, that entire group has not been given the kind of respect that they deserve. I feel it was time to move on. He's done it a bit too late, he should've done it long back."