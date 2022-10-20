News
Rediff.com  » News » Muslims don't worship Lakshmi, aren't they rich: BJP MLA

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2022 10:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bihar Lalan Paswan courted a controversy by saying that 'if we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims'.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Lalan Paswan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paswan's statement sparked outrage. People held a protest at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and burnt his effigy.

Paswan, who is an MLA from Pirpainti assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, raised questions on Hindu beliefs and argued with evidence to prove his stance.

 

He further raised questions on Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Paswan said, "If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do not they become IAS or IPS?"

The BJP leader said everything is people's belief.

He said the affair of 'Atma and Paramatma' is just people's belief.

He said, "If you believe then it is a goddess and if not then it is just a stone idol. It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase."

"It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," added Paswan.

Earlier, Paswan came to light when he allegedly leaked a personal conversation with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'

'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'

