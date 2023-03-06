VHP-run temple in Shimla sees Muslim wedding

In an unusual venue for a Muslim wedding, a couple on Monday married at a temple run in Rampur, Shimla, by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

IMAGE: The nikaah underway at the Satyanarayan temple in Rampur, Shimla. Photograph: ANI Digital

The Satyanarayan temple in this small town in Shimla district also houses a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office. There is a mosque next door, but the families chose the temple.

A maulvi performed the nikaah in the presence of two advocates and two witnesses. The baraat was received at the temple in the traditional ”Hindu manner”.

The temple trust said Hindu organisations supported the wedding of the civil engineer groom and the MTech bride.

”The temple is managed by the VHP and the RSS office is also located in the temple complex,” temple trust general secretary Vinay Sharma said.

”The marriage ceremony was a significant move towards communal harmony as the RSS is often accused of being anti-Muslim,” he said. ”It is a rare example of communal harmony which must be spread.”

The bride's father said people belonging to all religions attended the wedding.