News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Muslim man sends water from PoK for Ram temple event

Muslim man sends water from PoK for Ram temple event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2024 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Muslim man collected holy water from the Sharda Peeth Kund in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sent it to India via Britain, through a chain of carriers, to be used in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the decorated entrance gate, where invitees will enter the Shri Ram Temple on 22nd January for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) founder Ravinder Pandita said the holy water had to take the circuitous route due to the suspension of postal services between India and Pakistan since the Balakote airstrikes after the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

"The holy water of the Sharda Kund at the Sharda Peeth PoK was collected by Tanveer Ahmed and his team. Our civil society member across the LoC (Line of Control) carried it to Islamabad, wherefrom it was sent to his daughter Maghribi in the UK.

 

"Maghribi, in turn, handed it over to Sonal Sher, a Kashmiri Pandit activist who came to Ahmedbad in India in August 2023. From there, it reached me in Delhi," Pandita said.

He said the holy water had to travel to Europe and back to subcontinent "all because postal services between India and Pakistan are temporarily suspended... after the Balakote operations."

The Sharda Sarvagnya Peeth is inaccessible since 1948 and the SSCK has formed a civil society across the LoC in PoK.

"They sent us soil, shilas and now water from the kund. It is a matter of pride that the same is being used in Ram Mandir pran pratishtha on January 22, 2024. This is second major event after the Sharda temple pran pratishtha on June 5 last year by the Shankracharya of Sringeri," he added.

Pandita said SSCK member Manjunath Sharma handed over the holy water to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders who presented it to senior functionary Koteshwar Rao in Ayodhya on Saturday.

He said SSCK member will light diyas on January 22 at the Sharda Temple near the LoC at Teetwal in Kupwara district to celebrate the consecration ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram temple decked up with 'rich' flowers, diyas
Ram temple decked up with 'rich' flowers, diyas
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
Ayodhya's Changing And How!
'I want to go in front of Ram Lalla and get blessings'
'I want to go in front of Ram Lalla and get blessings'
PHOTOS: India off to winning start at U-19 World Cup
PHOTOS: India off to winning start at U-19 World Cup
EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third
EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third
Govt to fence Myanmar border, end free movement
Govt to fence Myanmar border, end free movement
Sensex, Nifty end lower; FMCG, IT stocks top drags
Sensex, Nifty end lower; FMCG, IT stocks top drags
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ram temple consecration: 14 couples to be 'Yajmans'

Ram temple consecration: 14 couples to be 'Yajmans'

'Entire Ayodhya has become 'Rammay'

'Entire Ayodhya has become 'Rammay'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances