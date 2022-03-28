News
Muslim man dies after being thrashed for celebrating BJP's win in UP

Muslim man dies after being thrashed for celebrating BJP's win in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2022 09:38 IST
A 25-year-old Muslim man died after being beaten up allegedly by his neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign and celebrating its victory in the recently-held state polls, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrates after Yogi Adityanath sworn as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Photograph: ANI Photo

Babar Ali, who was thrashed on March 20 in Kathargarhi, died during treatment in Lucknow, and when his body reached the village on Sunday, his family members refused to perform last rites and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators, they said.

However, local MLA PN Pathak and other officials reached there, and the family agreed to bury Ali's body.

Later, police arrested two accused and said the hunt is on to nab two more people.

Police said Ali was allegedly targeted by his neighbours for apparently participating in the BJP's campaigning and celebrating its victory in the assembly polls.

 

On the complaint of the victim's wife, Fatima Khatoon, police registered a case against Azimullah, Arif, Salma and Tahid under the Indian Penal Code on March 21 and among the four, Arif and Tahid have been arrested.

As per reports, Ali campaigned for Pathak, a BJP leader, during the assembly election and on the day of victory, he not only burst crackers but also distributed sweets.

His neighbours became very angry, threatened him with dire consequences and on March 20 , they surrounded him in his house and started beating him up with sticks, police said.

When he climbed to the roof of the house, to save himself, they threw him down from there, they said.

Ali's brother Chande Alam and Fatima told reporters that they went to police and other officials several times to get protection from their neighbours but no one cared.

Pathak said that the culprits won't be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

"On March 21 a case was registered in which one Baba Ali was injured after he was beaten up. On March 25 , he died and among two accused Arif and Tahid have been arrested and sent to jail and the rest of the accused will be soon arrested. The accused and victim are of the same community," Circle Officer Khadda Sandeep Verma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on death of Ali and expressed his gratitude towards his family.

He directed officials to conduct an unbiased probe into the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
