Mumbai's Mount Mary Shines After Restoration

The Mount Mary basilica in Bandra, north west Mumbai, has reopened after a two-year, crore-rupee restoration that stripped away its once iconic blue paint to reveal original Burma teak interiors.

Another highlight is the restored canvas painting of Mary, Queen of Heaven, now hanging over the sanctuary.

The restoration of the Mount Mary basilica is more than just a facelift, it is a revival of history, craftsmanship, and faith.

What began as a project to fix leaks has revealed the church's original grandeur, hidden beneath layers of paint and time.

Today, as sunlight falls on the warm Burma teak and gold-leafed sanctuary, the basilica feels both renewed and timeless. And as thousands of devotees stream back through its doors, it is clear that the love for Mother Mary remains as enduring as ever.

The project funded entirely by donations restored the roof, columns, sanctuary, and statue of Mother Mary, transforming the 121-year-old church into a grander, more space now drawing thousands of devotees daily.

IMAGE: The Mount Mary basilica bears a fresh new look following its restoration, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

