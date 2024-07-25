News
Mumbai's lakes fill up in rains, water cut withdrawn

Mumbai's lakes fill up in rains, water cut withdrawn

Source: PTI
July 25, 2024 15:44 IST
With the lakes supplying water to Mumbai filling up fast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced withdrawal of the 10 percent water cut from July 29.

The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.

 

The BMC, nonetheless, appealed people to use water judiciously.

The water cut in Thane, Bhiwandi cities and surrounding rural areas -- which also get water from the BMC -- too will be revoked.

The water stock has reached 66.77 per cent, and four of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai --  Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, and Modaksagar -- are already overflowing, the release said.

The water stock in the lakes increased 61 percent between July 1 and July 25 and is expected to rise further as heavy rain continues in the catchment areas.

Earlier this year, the BMC imposed a 10 percent water cut on May 30 and an additional 5 percent cut on June 5 with the water levels in the lakes falling. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
