Mumbai writer raped in 5-star, threatened with D-gang

Mumbai writer raped in 5-star, threatened with D-gang

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 16, 2022 15:36 IST
A case has been filed by the Mumbai Police against a 75-year-old businessman in connection with a rape case of a 35-year-old woman in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

"A 75-year-old businessman raped a 35-year-old writer in a five-star hotel located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. On the basis of the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and got involved in further investigation," he said.

According to the information received from the police, the accused threatened the rape victim in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and said that if she complains to the police, he will kill her.

 

The victim woman lodged a complaint against the businessman at Amboli police station in Mumbai.

The woman also claimed that that she had received a call from the "D" gang threatening her to not register a complaint against the businessman.

The accused businessman had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore from that woman victim and did not return it. Also, when the victim woman tried to raise her voice against the atrocities being committed against her, the accused businessman and the people associated with Dawood Ibrahim directly threatened that if she says anything to anyone about this, they will get her killed.

The investigation of this case is currently transferred from Amboli Police to MIDC Police. MIDC Police is probing the claims of the woman.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Your say: How can women be safe?
A politician's rule book on how not to get raped
Rape is about power. Learn to wield it to fight rape
What Manushi Needs To Save Her SANITY!
Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif's wives richer than them
Over 7000 Covid cases in last 10 days in Delhi
Naresh Patel dashes Cong hopes, says no to politics
The War Against Coronavirus

Woman raped in Delhi hotel by man she met on app

Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases

