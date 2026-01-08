HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai techie traces stolen phone in Varanasi, cop suspended

Mumbai techie traces stolen phone in Varanasi, cop suspended

Source: PTI
January 08, 2026

A Mumbai-based software engineer who had her mobile phone snatched at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi managed to trace its location on her own and helped in its recovery, prompting action against a police outpost in-charge for alleged negligence.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police said the incident took place last week when Ankita Gupta, a software engineer from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, was visiting Varanasi with her family.

Her mobile phone was allegedly snatched by an unidentified person, who took advantage of the crowd at the Assi Ghat.

She got a police complaint lodged, following which an inquiry was initiated.

Bhelupur Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Tripathi said on Wednesday that with the help of her friends, Gupta traced the location of her phone and reached a house in the Manduadih area.

She then informed police.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered Gupta's mobile phone along with 12 other stolen mobile phones, the SHO said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar conducted an inquiry into the matter and found negligence on the part of the Assi police outpost in-charge, who was suspended on January 4, the SHO added.

 
