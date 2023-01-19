News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai struggles with traffic jams during PM's visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 19, 2023 19:46 IST
Motorists witnessed heavy traffic jams in parts of suburban Mumbai on Thursday afternoon due to curbs imposed on movement of vehicles and diversion of routes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the metropolis.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Heavy traffic snarls were observed at BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Santacruz, Vakola and Andheri areas in the western suburbs, an official said.

 

The traffic police have made arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles on Western Expressway, Eastern Expressway and several arterial roads as a large number of people are expected to travel to BKC, a prominent business district which is the site of main event during the PM's day-long visit to the financial capital.

Entry of heavy vehicles on key roads, including Western Express Highway, has been banned between 12 pm and 9 pm.

Due to these arrangements, traffic jams were witnessed on prominent roads leading to BKC, the official said, adding at some places vehicular traffic was moving at a very slow pace.

Police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
