Mumbai SGNP's toy train gets Vistadome makeover, to chug again after 4 yrs

A revamped 'Van Rani', the toy train which was a huge attraction for visitors to Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is set to make a comeback soon with Vistadome coaches, offering a scenic ride through the forest in the middle of the metropolis.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trial runs of the first Vistadome toy train in the park, with glass roofs and wide side windows, commenced on June 30, 2025, with a successful full-capacity trial completed on July 5. Daily technical verifications concluded on July 25.

The train, whose services were suspended four years ago, is likely to be reintroduced for SGNP visitors soon, according to the office of local BJP MP and Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is instrumental in getting back the iconic train in the national park, a vast expanse of forest nestled in the heart of Mumbai in suburban Borivali.

One of the key attractions of the park, which houses a wide array of plant, animal and bird species besides ancient caves, the revamped toy train is set to provide an elating and exciting experience to visitors, especially children.

The original Van Rani (queen of the jungle) toy train was launched in 1974, marking 50 years of legacy in 2024. Sponsored by the Tata Group, it was a popular ride operating on a narrow-gauge railway line (762mm) and held deep nostalgic value for generations of Mumbaikars.

The yellow-coloured train started with three coaches and quickly became a key attraction for people visiting SGNP, a popular destination for family picnic and trekking enthusiasts.

Its operations were halted after Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021 caused extensive damage to the track and surrounding vegetation.

The revival of the toy train was accelerated by Goyal, the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North, and has rekindled the joy of once again riding on Van Rani with a blend of modern technology and eco-conscious design.

The new Vistadome Van Rani is going to be a battery-operated train with four coaches, making it more environment friendly than the earlier diesel-powered version.

Coaches are adorned with wildlife illustrations native to SGNP, making the ride visually enriching and educational, Goyal's office said in a statement.

Glass roofs and large glass windows on the red-black coloured train will offer panoramic forest views, while metro-style seating will ensure comfort for tourists. A second train with completely open-air coaches, no windows or doors and designed to immerse passengers directly in nature, is also expected to arrive soon at the park.

Each Vistadome train can accommodate 80 passengers, enhancing capacity and accessibility. The train will operate on a 2.3 km narrow-gauge track, winding through the 5.5 square km Krishnagiri Upvan (a section of the park), biodiversity spots, a mini zoo, and artificial tunnels, adding thrill of adventure to the ride.

As of July 17, track and embankment have been fully laid and linked across the entire route. All 15 bridges across the route are complete. A loco shed has been constructed near Krishnagiri station for train parking and maintenance, said the office of the BJP MP, under whose constituency the park is located.

The statement said the Krishnagiri station is nearly complete with finishing works (divyangjan ramp, artistic murals, railing) in progress.

The Krishnagiri station has been designed to resemble a butterfly, a symbol of transformation and nature, and features waiting rooms, accessible ramps, and other visitor amenities.

"Van Rani is not just a joyride for children, but a symbol of sustainable tourism and biodiversity awareness. It reflects inclusive, accessible, and green recreation integrating fun with conservation," noted the statement.

"It is heartening to see the return of the Van Rani toy train to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This, I am sure, will immensely boost our efforts to enhance the tourism potential of North Mumbai, consolidating its footprint on the tourism map of India," said Goyal.

The administration of SGNP, managed by the Maharashtra forest department, will explore branding and advertising on trains and stations using posters and stickers, creating revenue streams to support the ongoing park maintenance and development, the statement added.