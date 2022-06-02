News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai records 700+ new Covid cases for second day running

Mumbai records 700+ new Covid cases for second day running

Source: PTI
June 02, 2022 21:11 IST
For the second day in a row, Mumbai recorded more than 700 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

The financial capital of India also witnessed one death on account of the infection after more than a fortnight, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin.

 

Mumbai logged 704 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fewer than on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 10,67,245.

With one fatality, the death toll rose to 19,567.

A day before, the city had witnessed 739 new cases, the highest since February 4, but no fatality.

No pandemic-related fatality had been reported in the city after May 15.

The number of active cases surged over the 3,000 mark and the caseload doubling rate slipped below 2,000 days to 1,765.

Mumbai now has 3,324 active Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had 2,970 active cases.

As many as 9,544 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Out of 704 new patients , 671 are asymptomatic and only 33 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals. Of these, five are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98 per cent, according to the bulletin. With the discharge of 349 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients climbed to 10,44, 354.

Overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 0.039 per cent for the period between May 26 to June 1.

