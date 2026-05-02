Mumbai-Pune E-way 'missing link' operational, travel time cut by up to 30 min

The newly opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'missing link' promises to slash travel time and ease congestion, marking a significant infrastructure upgrade for commuters.

IMAGE: A drone view shows traffic moving on the new Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project in Khopoli, India, May 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Mumbai-bound carriageway opened after delays due to post-inauguration dismantling and cleaning.

The 'missing link' bypasses the Bhor Ghat section, easing congestion and improving safety.

The project includes tunnels, viaducts, and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, enhancing connectivity.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway connecting link was opened to vehicular traffic on Saturday noon after a delay caused by the dismantling of inauguration infrastructure and cleaning work, a day after the Pune section became operational.

The 13.3 km-long "missing link", which bypasses a section of the Bhor Ghat stretch of the expressway and cuts travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 to 30 minutes, was inaugurated a day earlier by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

The Pune-bound carriageway of the corridor was opened to traffic immediately; however, the Mumbai-bound section remained closed to traffic for several hours after the inauguration.

An official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation told PTI on Saturday that the opening of the Mumbai-bound carriageway was delayed mainly due to the dismantling of the inauguration infrastructure and cleaning work.

The removal of the stage and other decorations was completed in the morning. The work to load and transport the material slightly delayed the opening of the carriageway.

Vehicular movement on the carriageway began after all the remaining material was cleared and road cleaning was completed, the official added.

The expressway control room said that despite significant vehicular movement, the access-controlled highway has not witnessed any major traffic snarls since Friday evening, after the Pune-bound carriageway of the missing link was opened to traffic.

The Missing Link project connects Khopoli (in Raigad) on the Mumbai side to Kusgaon near Lonavala in Pune district and is expected to make the expressway fully access-controlled, easing congestion in the ghat section.

Developed by the MSRDC and dubbed an "engineering marvel", the project includes two tunnels, two viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley. It bypasses the steep, accident-prone ghat section, where frequent traffic snarls are reported during weekends and on public holidays.