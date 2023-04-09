News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police register case against another rapper for 'anti-govt' song

Mumbai police register case against another rapper for 'anti-govt' song

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2023 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police registered a case against rapper Umesh Khade for his song allegedly against government and the administrative system, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rapper Umesh Khade. Photograph: Courtesy Umesh Khade/Instagram

With this, the Maharashtra Police have registered cases against two different rappers in a week for allegedly targeting the government.

In the latest case, a complaint was filed by an official of the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit.

 

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Friday against rapper Umesh Khade, who stays in Wadala area of Mumbai, for his song "Bhongli keli janata" (referring to sufferings faced by people), the official said.

Khade had uploaded the song on a social media platform having the account name Shambho, and the song went viral, he said.

The case was registered against Khade under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.

He was called for questioning by the police on Thursday and later allowed to go, the official said.

After registration of the FIR on Friday, a notice was served to Khade asking him to appear before the investigating officer whenever required, he said, adding the rapper was not arrested.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad had in a tweet said there was nothing offensive in Khade's song.

Earlier, the Ambernath police in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday registered a case against rapper Raj Mungse for his song which allegedly targeted the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra using derogatory language without naming anyone, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Row over MP Congress leader's 'kill Modi' tirade
Row over MP Congress leader's 'kill Modi' tirade
6 arrested, 49 FIRs booked for anti-Modi posters
6 arrested, 49 FIRs booked for anti-Modi posters
Khera 2nd Oppn leader held for remarks against Modi
Khera 2nd Oppn leader held for remarks against Modi
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sedition case against Hard Kaur for Yogi, RSS post

Sedition case against Hard Kaur for Yogi, RSS post

'Sedition law needed to combat anti-national elements'

'Sedition law needed to combat anti-national elements'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances