Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police register 100 FIRs, nab 6 for putting up posters against Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 22, 2023 09:55 IST
More than 100 FIRs have been registered and six people have been arrested in connection with objectionable posters, including those with derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across the national capital.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Ugadi Milan event at the residence of former Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu (third from right), in New Delhi, March 20, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (right) is also seen.  Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption Modi Hatao Desh Bachao.

 

Special commissioner of police Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi police registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters.

The Delhi police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party office.

A few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Further investigation is underway in the case. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
