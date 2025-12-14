Mumbai to get world-standard exotic birds park in eastern suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will develop a state-of-the-art, international-standard exotic birds park at Nahur in the eastern suburbs to create a new tourism attraction for people in the city, the BMC has said.

IMAGE: A woman feeds a flock of Seagulls migratory birds, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, February 19, 2023 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone of the project through video conferencing, along with the inauguration of the new building of a BMC-run hospital in Mulund on Sunday evening.

The Exotic Bird Park will feature 24 independent habitats designed to replicate the birds' natural environments and will house rare and colourful species from Australia, Africa and America, including macaws, cockatoos, toucans, pheasants and ostriches, the BMC said in a release on Saturday.

It will be developed on a BMC-owned plot measuring 17,139.64 square metres, of which 10,859 sq m will be dedicated to specialised aviaries for exotic birds.

The remaining area will house visitor facilities such as ticket counters, public toilets, souvenir shops, a cafe and underground parking, the release said.

Dedicated veterinary facilities, quarantine areas and bird kitchens will also be part of the project.

The bird park is being planned on the lines of the modern aviary at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo here, and is aimed at promoting awareness about biodiversity and conservation, while also generating revenue for the civic body, it said.

The BMC further said the newly constructed building of its Shrimati Mansadevi Tulsiram Agarwal General Hospital has been built on a plot of 9,712 sq m at Kadampada in Mulund (West). The 10-storey structure has a total built-up area of 59,045 sq m and will increase the hospital's capacity to 470 beds, the release said.

Of these, 310 beds will be for general healthcare services and 160 for super-speciality care, to be made operational in phases.

In the initial phase, 110 beds along with core medical services will be functional, followed by phased introduction of specialised and super-speciality services, including cardiology, nephrology and advanced diagnostic facilities, the release added.