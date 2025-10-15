Rs 300 cr Bollywood theme park under Mumbai metro scrapped

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to scrap the Rs 300 crore Bollywood theme park proposed to be built under a metro rail corridor amid opposition to the project by some citizens groups.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: The Mumbai metro. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Shelar, who conceptualised the idea of this theme park, directed the planning and development authority for the metropolitan region of Mumbai to scrap the project proposed to be built under the metro corridor between Bandra west and Juhu.

Shelar, who is also Mumbai suburban district's guardian minister, gave the direction following a meeting on Tuesday with the MMRDA officials.

"After a detailed review meeting, it was decided to cancel the proposed Bollywood Theme project planned under Metro Line 2A from Bandra West to Juhu. I have issued directives to MMRDA officials to divert the allocated funds towards other priority development projects that will directly benefit citizens," Shelar wrote on social media platform X.

Shelar represents the Bandra West assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Former Bandra corporator and Congress leader Asif Zakaria, who led the campaign against the theme park, called it a victory of "citizens' voices" and "people's power".

"Finally...better sense prevailed...Victory for citizens' voices !!! The proposed wasteful Rs 300 crore Bollywood-themed project under Metro 2A line from Bandra to Juhu has been scrapped, after I first raised the issue with regular follow-ups and citizens joined in through our signature campaign opposing this wasteful expenditure. People power wins!!!," Zakaria wrote on social media platform X.

Metro Line 2B, which is stretched from Andheri in western suburbs to Mankhurd in the east, passes through areas along SV Road such as Bandra (west), Khar, and Juhu where several artists, actors, actresses, directors, writers and producers from the Hindi film industry reside.

Considering the close association between the film industry and Bandra West, Shelar had proposed the concept of developing a Bollywood-themed park beneath the metro viaduct to showcase the history of Indian cinema in a unique way.

The MMRDA had accepted this concept and undertook the project for its implementation. The project was aimed at showcasing 110 years of Indian cinema -- from Dadasaheb Phalke's Raja Harishchandra (1913) to the contemporary era -- while celebrating Bandra's legacy as home to legendary film icons such as Dilip Kumar, Nargis, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna.

The MMRDA did not respond to the query about the cancellation of the theme park.