Mumbai encounter specialist cop Daya Nayak promoted to ACP rank

Mumbai encounter specialist cop Daya Nayak promoted to ACP rank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2025 17:58 IST

Senior police inspector Daya Nayak, once known as an `encounter specialist', was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner of police, an official said.

IMAGE: Senior cop Daya Nayak (third from left) along with the Mumbai Crime Branch team with the weapons recovered from the Tapi abandoned by two accused in the Salman Khan's residence firing case, in Surat, April 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior inspectors Jivan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi and Pandurang Pawar too were promoted as ACP by the order of the Maharashtra home department, he said.

Nayak, who joined Mumbai Police in 1995 and is currently posted at the Bandra unit of the crime branch, rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the police officers who gunned down a number of gangsters in `encounters'. A film was also made on him.

 

In 2006, the anti-corruption bureau registered a disproportionate assets case against him, but he was later given a clean chit.

Nayak also served in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and was part of the team which solved the case of the Ambani residence security scare and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren in 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
