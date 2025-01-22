HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai cops at Saif's house, Ronit Roy to provide security

Mumbai cops at Saif's house, Ronit Roy to provide security

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 14:20 IST

x

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently the victim of an attack at his Bandra residence, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after five days of treatment.

IMAGE: Actor Saif Ali Khan greets as he arrives at his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

His return home was closely followed by heavy police security, and visuals of the actor exiting the hospital with a smile and waving at the paparazzi.

Saif greeted his fans and the media present outside his residence as he made his way back home.

 

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reached the actor's home to record his statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, actor Ronit Roy, known for his roles in TV shows and films, was seen with Saif as he returned home on Tuesday.

Many were curious about Roy's presence, as he was seen coordinating with police officials and overseeing security arrangements at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's home.

It has since been confirmed that Saif Ali Khan has employed Ronit Roy's security firm, 'Ace Security and Protection', to enhance his safety following the attack.

Saif was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent of theft.

The actor attempted to intervene, leading to a violent confrontation during which he sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

The auto-rickshaw driver who helped Saif that night spoke to ANI, recalling the incident in detail.

"It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan," the driver, Rana, shared.

He described seeing Saif bleeding from his neck and back as he rushed to the hospital.

Following the incident, Mumbai police launched an investigation and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, Shehzad, was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the traumatic event, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram to address the situation.

She shared a statement expressing the family's emotional distress, calling the day 'incredibly challenging'.

Kareena also thanked well-wishers for their support but requested privacy during this difficult time.

'It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,' Kareena wrote in her post.

She further added, 'While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'
'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'
SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge
SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge
Revealed: How Saif's attacker broke into his house
Revealed: How Saif's attacker broke into his house

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

webstory image 2

Why Did Priyanka Seek Balaji's Blessings?

webstory image 3

India's 7 Most Unique Cultural Festivals

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Stunning 360-degree view of Prayagraj's Sangam0:33

Maha Kumbh: Stunning 360-degree view of Prayagraj's Sangam

SPOTTED: Malaika at Mumbai airport0:40

SPOTTED: Malaika at Mumbai airport

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night1:14

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD