Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email, with Rs 20 cr demand

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email, that said 'he will be shot' if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that 'if you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India'.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.