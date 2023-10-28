News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email, with Rs 20 cr demand

Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email, with Rs 20 cr demand

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 28, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email, that said 'he will be shot' if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that 'if you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India'.

 

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
What's Mukeshbhai Praying For?
What's Mukeshbhai Praying For?
Ex-cop Waze wanted to terrorise Ambanis: NIA court
Ex-cop Waze wanted to terrorise Ambanis: NIA court
Why Waze placed bomb laden SUV near Ambani house
Why Waze placed bomb laden SUV near Ambani house
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas war
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas war
Saving India, One Helmet At A Time
Saving India, One Helmet At A Time
'Pakistan haven't put together the perfect game yet'
'Pakistan haven't put together the perfect game yet'
Movie Memories: Double-Deckers Ride Into The Sunset
Movie Memories: Double-Deckers Ride Into The Sunset
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Caller threatens to kill Ambanis, blow up Antilia

Mukesh, Nita terror-stricken: NIA in Antilia bomb case

Mukesh, Nita terror-stricken: NIA in Antilia bomb case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances