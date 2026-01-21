HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mpox outbreak in Kerala linked to UAE travel, finds ICMR-NIV study

Mpox outbreak in Kerala linked to UAE travel, finds ICMR-NIV study

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 21, 2026 14:59 IST

x

Findings of the first in-depth analysis of clinical and genomic characteristics of the Clade Ib strain, published in the journal Virology, showed seven of the 10 affected individuals had a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cases from Kerala's 2024 mpox outbreak have been linked primarily to international travel from the United Arab Emirates, according to a genetic analysis.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Alet Pretorius/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kerala first state to report mpox in 2022
  • Kerala also first state to report new Clade Ib strain
  • Clade Ib more potent than the original Clade II variant
  • Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus, related to chickenpox virus
  • The virus causes painful rash and flu-like symptoms

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Common symptoms include a skin rash or lesions in the mucous that can last two to four weeks, along with fever, headache and muscle or back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology in Pune, analysed 10 lab-confirmed cases of Mpox virus (MPXV) Clade Ib strain reported from September 2024 to March 2025.

 

Findings of the first in-depth analysis of clinical and genomic characteristics of the Clade Ib strain, published in the journal Virology, showed seven of the 10 individuals had a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

70 pc of affected individuals had history of travel to UAE

"From Kerala state, India, total of ten cases of mpox Clade Ib were identified from September 2024 to March 2025... Notably, 70 per cent of the individuals had a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while one case had travelled from Oman, and another was a contact case," the authors wrote.

The first case of MPXV Clade Ib was identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo in September 2023. Since its emergence, the virus has spread to other countries in the African continent, including Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, and Burundi.

On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern due to the Clade Ib strain's rapid spread and disease severity.

Outside Africa, the Clade Ib strain was first detected in Sweden, with subsequent detections in the UK, India, US and China.

More than 22,000 mpox cases reported globally

As of early 2025, more than 22,000 confirmed or suspected cases of Mpox caused by Clade Ib have been reported globally, with over 60 deaths attributed to this clade -- most of them occurring in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the researchers said.

They added that the fatality rate for the Clade Ib strain is about three per cent higher than that for Clade IIb -- the strain predominant during the 2022 outbreak.

"Clade IIb is notable for its efficient human-to-human transmission via both sexual and non-sexual contact with infected individuals," the authors said.

They added that the the Clade IIb sub-lineage A.2 predominantly drove the 2022 multi-country outbreak, which accounted for over 102,000 cases globally and prompted the WHO declare a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suspected mpox case in Kerala, sample sent for testing
Suspected mpox case in Kerala, sample sent for testing
Mpox Puts Health System On High Alert
Mpox Puts Health System On High Alert
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO
Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at bilateral meeting with Spanish FM Albares7:02

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at...

PM Modi, UAE President seal landmark deals spanning energy, space, defence, AI cooperation26:35

PM Modi, UAE President seal landmark deals spanning...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO