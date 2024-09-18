News
Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

Mpox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 18, 2024 19:07 IST
A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted Mpox infection, the state health department said on Wednesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Alet Pretorius/Reuters

The man, who came to the state from the United Arab Emirates recently, was already admitted to a hospital in Malappuram with Mpox symptoms, state health minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.

The minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.

 

George on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram.

The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Mpox Puts Health System On High Alert
Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO
Monkeypox in India: All you need to know about virus
'1 nation, 1 poll': What Kovind panel recommended
Jarange issues ultimatum amid OBC counter strike
'Impractical, cheap stunt': Oppn on 1 nation, 1 poll
Italy's World Cup hero Schillaci passes into the ages
