MP: Muslim bangle seller acquitted in 2021 molestation case

A sessions court in Indore has acquitted a bangle seller from a minority community, accused of molesting a minor girl, noting that the prosecution failed to establish its case even by 'leshmatra' (an iota).

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case dates back to 2021 when the man -- Tasleem, alias Golu (28) -- was first seen in a viral video being assaulted by a group of individuals.

The incident occurred in an Indore locality where Tasleem was selling bangles door-to-door on August 22, 2021.

He claimed in his first information report (FIR) that he was attacked by five to six men who began beating him after he disclosed his name.

The men allegedly also made derogatory communal remarks against Tasleem, the complaint said.

The next day, an FIR was filed against Tasleem at the Banganga police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (criminal force against a woman), 420 (cheating), and 471 (using a forged document).

This complaint was made by a 13-year-old schoolgirl who alleged that Tasleem had visited her home to sell bangles, made inappropriate comments, and touched her inappropriately.

On Monday, Special Judge Rashmi Walter, who oversees cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, acquitted Tasleem in the case.

In its 27-page judgment, the court said the complainant and her parents have failed to identify the alleged accused and not supported leshmatra (even an iota) of the prosecution story.

During the trial, however, both the girl and her parents failed to identify Tasleem as the perpetrator, significantly undermining the prosecution's case.

Moreover, the prosecution could not establish that Tasleem had forged his identity documents, which included two Aadhaar cards bearing different names.

The evidences and witnesses do not prove any charges against the accused, the court said, adding the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the bangle seller, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Following the verdict, Tasleem expressed his relief, stating, "I was innocent. I was implicated in a false case by some people. But I had full faith in the Constitution and judicial system of the country.

"I have finally got justice." He emphasised his desire for the preservation of the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (syncretic culture) of Indore.

Meanwhile, the case concerning the assault against Tasleem remains pending in the district court, his lawyer Sheikh Aleem said.