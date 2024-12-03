News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » MP: Muslim bangle seller acquitted in 2021 molestation case

MP: Muslim bangle seller acquitted in 2021 molestation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2024 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A sessions court in Indore has acquitted a bangle seller from a minority community, accused of molesting a minor girl, noting that the prosecution failed to establish its case even by 'leshmatra' (an iota).

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case dates back to 2021 when the man -- Tasleem, alias Golu (28) -- was first seen in a viral video being assaulted by a group of individuals.

The incident occurred in an Indore locality where Tasleem was selling bangles door-to-door on August 22, 2021.

 

He claimed in his first information report (FIR) that he was attacked by five to six men who began beating him after he disclosed his name.

The men allegedly also made derogatory communal remarks against Tasleem, the complaint said.

The next day, an FIR was filed against Tasleem at the Banganga police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (criminal force against a woman), 420 (cheating), and 471 (using a forged document).

This complaint was made by a 13-year-old schoolgirl who alleged that Tasleem had visited her home to sell bangles, made inappropriate comments, and touched her inappropriately.

On Monday, Special Judge Rashmi Walter, who oversees cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, acquitted Tasleem in the case.

In its 27-page judgment, the court said the complainant and her parents have failed to identify the alleged accused and not supported leshmatra (even an iota) of the prosecution story.

During the trial, however, both the girl and her parents failed to identify Tasleem as the perpetrator, significantly undermining the prosecution's case.

Moreover, the prosecution could not establish that Tasleem had forged his identity documents, which included two Aadhaar cards bearing different names.

The evidences and witnesses do not prove any charges against the accused, the court said, adding the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the bangle seller, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Following the verdict, Tasleem expressed his relief, stating, "I was innocent. I was implicated in a false case by some people. But I had full faith in the Constitution and judicial system of the country.

"I have finally got justice." He emphasised his desire for the preservation of the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (syncretic culture) of Indore.

Meanwhile, the case concerning the assault against Tasleem remains pending in the district court, his lawyer Sheikh Aleem said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mob beats Indore bangle seller; min says he faked ID
Mob beats Indore bangle seller; min says he faked ID
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
India to face Pakistan in men's junior Asia Cup hockey
India to face Pakistan in men's junior Asia Cup hockey
Peace at LAC key to normal ties with China: Jaishankar
Peace at LAC key to normal ties with China: Jaishankar
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
200 booked for bid to hold 're-poll' in Maha village
200 booked for bid to hold 're-poll' in Maha village
More like this
Is this the India we want?
Is this the India we want?
How many more Indians will be lynched, Modiji?
How many more Indians will be lynched, Modiji?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances