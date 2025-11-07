HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops

Source: PTI
November 07, 2025 12:40 IST

After Ramcharitmanas, the Madhya Pradesh Police training wing on Friday directed all its centres to hold Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for their recruits, as this will help them lead a "righteous" life.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The direction has been issued by Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh to the superintendents of all eight training schools in the state. There are approximately 4,000 young men and women in these facilities undergoing a nine-month constable training since July.

Singh had directed the recital of Ramcharitmanas at these institutions while inaugurating their training session in July, saying this would instil discipline in them. The Ramcharitmanas describes the virtues of Lord Rama and his 14-year exile in the forests.

 

Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994 batch, asked training school directors to initiate, if possible, reading of at least one chapter of the Bhagavad Gita during the ongoing holy month of Lord Krishna (Agahan Krishna). This can be done just before the daily meditation session of trainees, he directed.

"Bhagavad Gita is our eternal scripture. Its regular reading will definitely guide our trainees to lead a righteous life, and their life will get better," the ADG said in his message to the training schools.

The officer, while serving as the Gwalior range police head around 2019, had initiated a similar campaign and distributed Bhagavad Gita copies to several local jail inmates and others.

Source: PTI
A school that teaches kids to be good human beings
How IITs, NITs are grading students
Want To Be A Leader? Read The Mahabharata
Life lessons from the Mahabharata
A fail-proof strategy to prep for your tests
