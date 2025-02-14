MP: 'Disabled' govt employee 'seen dancing', probe sought

A students' organisation in Madhya Pradesh on Friday demanded an inquiry after a woman, recently selected in the government service in the disabled quota, was seen dancing in a viral social media video.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The woman, however, denied that there was any irregularity in her appointment, claiming that she suffers from 45 percent disability due to bone-related problems though she is able to walk, and even dance a little.

Radhe Jat, a leader of the National Educated Youth Union, said in a statement that Priyanka Kadam, the woman, appeared for the State Service Examination 2022 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

She sought benefit under the disabled quota by providing a certificate of being 'bone-disabled', Jat said.

The results were announced last month and she was selected for the post of district excise officer, but there are videos on social media showing her dancing, which calls into question her disability claim, he alleged.

All candidates selected under the disabled quota in this examination should be examined by doctors of the Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to verify their certificates, he demanded.

MPPSC officials were unavailable for a comment on the issue despite attempts.

When contacted, Kadam asserted that there were no irregularities in her selection.

"I come from ordinary background, and I have achieved my position in life by struggling hard," she told PTI.

She suffered a serious hip injury after falling in the bathroom in 2017 and MRI scan revealed that she had 'avascular necrosis', following which she underwent surgery four times, Kadam said.

Avascular necrosis is a disorder where a person's bone tissues start dying due to obstruction in blood supply.

Kadam claimed that she has 45 percent disability.

"I may look like a normal woman at a first glance, but it is because of implants installed during a complex surgery that I am able to walk, and can even dance for five to ten minutes, as suggested by the doctors. But I also have to take painkillers at times," she said.

She dances a little now and then to keep her morale high, Kadam added.

She is currently posted as assistant audit officer in the treasury and accounts department in Ujjain. Though selected as district excise officer, she has not been appointed to that post due to the ongoing government process, she added.