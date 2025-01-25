HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case? Cops say...

More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case? Cops say...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2025 18:24 IST

x

Mumbai police suspect more than one person may be involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan greets media after getting discharged from Lilavati hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official said without elaborating further on the matter.

He said the police collected blood samples and clothes of Khan and his staff present during the stabbing at the actor's residence in Bandra on January 16, and have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

 

On January 19, the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national, for the attack from neighbouring Thane city.

A court on Friday extended the police custody of Shariful till January 29.

The official said the accused was not cooperating with the investigation team and is yet to reveal from where he purchased the weapon used in the crime.

Blood samples and clothes of the actor and the accused have been sent to the FSL to find out whether the blood on the accused's clothes belonged to Khan, he said.

He added that fingerprints collected from Khan's apartment matched the accused's.

On Friday, Khan recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, in which he said that the accused demanded Rs 1 crore and attacked the nanny, and when he tried to stop him, Shariful escaped after stabbing him multiple times.

The 54-year-old actor suffered stab injuries in the attack last week and had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago
Accused in Saif case entered India 7 months ago
Intruder stabbed Saif multiple times to free himself
Intruder stabbed Saif multiple times to free himself
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Delightful Zucchini Recipes

webstory image 2

Suits! Shraddha, Ananya, Kriti Do It Best

webstory image 3

What Toppers Don't Want You to Know

VIDEOS

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest rail bridge1:43

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest...

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina4:01

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina

First trial run of Vande Bharat from Katra to Srinagar conducted successfully2:19

First trial run of Vande Bharat from Katra to Srinagar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD